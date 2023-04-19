New Delhi: Cube Highways on Wednesday announced the listing of its Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), backed by investments from the British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) and Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company. The InvIT raised around $630 million to develop its portfolio of 18 toll and annuity road assets spanning 1,423.60 kilometers across India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}