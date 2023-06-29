Cube Highways secures ₹1,030 crore funding from IFC1 min read 29 Jun 2023, 05:41 PM IST
The funds will be used for a Special Purpose Vehicle owned by the trust, which has a portfolio of 18 toll and annuity road assets across 11 Indian states
Cube Highways Trust (Cube InvIT), managed by Cube Highways Fund Advisors Pvt. Ltd., has secured ₹1,030 crore through long-term listed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) from the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The transaction was finalised on June 28, 2023.
