Cube Highways to acquire NIIF’s Athaang Infrastructure Road assets in $725 million deal
Summary
- Cube Highways Trust has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire three road assets from NIIF’s Athaang Infrastructure for $725 million. The deal underscores strong investor interest in India’s road sector, which continues to attract global funds amid rising infrastructure spending.
New Delhi: Cube Highways Trust has signed share purchase agreements (SPAs) to acquire three road assets from the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund’s (NIIF) Athaang Infrastructure for an enterprise value of $725 million.
