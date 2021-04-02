Cube Highways to buy 100% stake in Ghaziabad Aligarh Expressway for 1600 cr

Cube Highways to buy 100% stake in Ghaziabad Aligarh Expressway for ₹1600 cr1 min read . 05:01 PM IST
Mumbai: Cube Highways and Infrastructure Pte Ltd has signed a pact with Bharat Road Network Ltd (BRNL) and its partners to acquire a 100% stake in Ghaziabad Aligarh Expressway Private Ltd (GAEPL). The transaction is being done at an enterprise value of ₹1,600 crore.
BRNL currently holds 39% stake in this project.
The completion of the transaction is contingent upon fulfilment of certain customary regulatory and lender approvals, the company said in a release.
GAEPL is engaged in the development, operation and maintenance of a 126-kilometre toll road project from Ghaziabad to Aligarh on NH 34 that connects northern and central India.
The project received a 24-year concession in 2011 for strengthening and widening the two-lane highway, and toll collection began in June 2015.
Cube Highways group, a Singapore-based company, has a portfolio of 28 highways with nearly 8,900 lane-kilometers across India.
BRNL has a project portfolio worth ₹7000 crore consisting of six operational BOT projects, covering 2,095 lane km across six states in India.
