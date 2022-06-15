Cube Highways to raise $1 bn for InvIT2 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2022, 12:36 AM IST
- Cube is backed by I Squared Capital, IFC, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and a consortium of Japanese investors
Listen to this article
Roads platform Cube Highways is in the final stages of discussions with Canadian pension fund British Columbia Investment Management Corp. and Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund Mubadala to raise $1 billion for its infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), said two people in the know.