Cube looks to sell 25% stake, explores InvIT

“We have also seen a few look at InvIT as a form to monetize road assets. There has been a healthy bounce back on traffic in most stretches and this has been faster than expected; all this has platformed this class of asset very favourably with long-term infra-aggregators," said Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, practice leader and director of transport and logistics sectors at Crisil Ltd. “There has been a churn of assets in the last 24-36 months. Existing road developers have either sold a significant part of their portfolio or have had stake sale at the holding company level."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}