BENGALURU : Cult.fit Ltd managing director and executive chairman Mukesh Bansal expects the IPO-bound fitness chain to grow five to six times over the next decade, reaching about ₹10,000 crore in revenue, as India's fitness market enters a new phase of expansion.
BENGALURU : Cult.fit Ltd managing director and executive chairman Mukesh Bansal expects the IPO-bound fitness chain to grow five to six times over the next decade, reaching about ₹10,000 crore in revenue, as India's fitness market enters a new phase of expansion.
Rising health awareness, changing lifestyles and greater interest in recreational sports are bringing more consumers into fitness, even though organized participation remains low, Bansal told Mint.
Rising health awareness, changing lifestyles and greater interest in recreational sports are bringing more consumers into fitness, even though organized participation remains low, Bansal told Mint.
“Most of the business building is ahead of us. We are still very early in the country's fitness journey. India had gym-membership penetration of just 0.3% when we started in 2016. That number has grown considerably, but it is still below 1%. We have a long way to go,” he said in an interview.
The ambition is backed by a market that remains small relative to its population, even as participation and supply expand.
A September 2025 Deloitte report estimated India’s fitness-facility market at ₹16,200 crore in 2024 and projected it to reach ₹37,700 crore by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 15%. Gym memberships were expected to rise from 12.3 million to 23.2 million over the same period, while penetration was projected to deepen from 0.8% to 1.7%.
Growing interest in recreational sports is also driving demand for gym training, said Prasanth Shanthakumaran, partner and head of the sports sector at KPMG India. “People involved in recreational sports such as running, football and cricket are increasingly going to gyms to build strength and improve their conditioning.”
He also pointed to rising participation among women, with group activities such as dance and Zumba making gyms important social spaces.
Building from scratch
Bansal co-founded apparel marketplace Myntra in 2007, which was acquired by Flipkart in 2014. He subsequently turned to the fitness sector, co-founding Cult.fit in 2016. He also runs the enterprise-AI company Nurix, co-leads the Meraki Labs venture studio, and backs companies from Groww to Skyroot.
When Cult.fit started in 2016, gyms were largely designed for bodybuilding and could feel intimidating to first-time users, particularly women, according to Bansal.
“It was a very hardcore, macho environment, with just heavy machines. It wasn’t welcoming to first-time gym-goers or women looking to get into fitness,” he said. Cult.fit sought to lower that barrier through group classes, a more accessible experience and standardized facilities across locations.
Bansal argued that international gym operators entered India too early, bringing American formats and price points that did not suit local consumers. “Both the offering and its pricing were out of sync with the local market,” he said. Cult.fit, by contrast, took a longer-term view and invested in building a network and format suited to Indian demand. “There is still no second venture-capital-funded fitness company of comparable scale in the country," Bansal said.
His experience at Myntra also shaped the business. “There was a lot of learning about Indian consumers. How do you acquire customers? How do you engage with them?” he said. The experience of building private labels at Myntra helped Cult.fit develop its products business, which he said had grown from almost nothing five to six years ago to about ₹800 crore in FY26.
Cult.fit, last valued at about ₹12,600 crore, or 7.2 times its FY26 revenue of around ₹1,800 crore, according to market intelligence platform Tracxn, is gearing up for a public-market listing with a fresh issue of up to ₹950 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 178.6 million shares. Major investors, including Temasek, Tata Digital, Accel India and Kalaari Capital, are among those selling shares.
The company’s consolidated net loss narrowed to ₹251.9 crore in FY26, from ₹480.8 crore in FY25 and ₹888.5 crore in FY24, its draft papers showed.
Sharper focus
Cult.fit has also narrowed its original ambition. Before the pandemic, Bansal said, the company was trying to build a broader health platform spanning fitness, food, mental health and primary care. The pandemic became a forcing function, prompting it to focus on fitness.
“In hindsight, while it was very difficult at that time, it really acted as a forcing function,” he said. “We were probably doing a bit too many things before the pandemic.” For the next five years, he said, the priority is to grow its fitness network alongside the products business.
Products, sold under the Cultsport brand, account for about a third of the company’s business, with gym services contributing the rest. Bansal expects the mix to move towards 50:50 over five to six years. He sees a larger potential customer base for products than for gym memberships, since many consumers lead active lives without going to a gym.
“The number of people we can sell the products to is much larger and still untapped,” he said.
The products business, which includes apparel and footwear, has grown from almost nothing five to six years ago to about ₹700-800 crore, according to Bansal. He said the company plans to scale gym openings from about 150 a year to 200-250 a year, alongside growing the products business.
Bansal’s longer-term ambition extends beyond gyms and apparel. “Ultimately, we want to be the trusted companion for users to really guide their health journey,” he said. He sees a broader shift towards healthier food choices, including growth in packaged foods such as health bars and fortified snacks.
But Cult.fit does not plan to enter the segment in the near term. “Not for the next five years. Right now, we have enough work to do in core businesses,” he said.