Cumi acquires Rhodius, to enhance technology and geographical access

"Rhodius is a strong proprietary brand with great reputation and has long-standing dealer relationships across EMEA and USA. More than 70% of its revenue is generated through exports to over 100 countries. We believe that the expertise and portfolio of Cumi and Rhodius complement each other well and the acquisition will significantly aid CUMI in global market expansion. We are delighted to be working with the Rhodius team to fulfil our global plans," he added.