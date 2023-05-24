Cummins India beats Street in Q4 with 68% jump in net profit2 min read . Updated: 24 May 2023, 10:30 PM IST
The engine maker attributed the strong numbers to robust demand, strategic pricing, and prudent cost management.
MUMBAI : Cummins India Ltd on Wednesday said standalone net profit in the March quarter jumped 68.4% to ₹318.5 crore, crossing the ₹268 crore estimated in a Bloomberg analysts’ poll. The engine maker attributed the strong numbers to robust demand, strategic pricing, and prudent cost management.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×