Curbs on China skew bulk drugs market

The government’s move to reduce India’s dependence on China for crucial raw materials used in medicines has led to the creation of local monopolies in a growing number of product categories. This, experts said, may lead to supply constraints and price increases if left unchecked.

While the situation is not alarming yet, it does warrant the need to expand domestic capacities, they added. “You cannot completely cut China out. If you do, these smaller companies may become near-monopolies and charge higher prices. So competition must always be there," said Vishal Manchanda, an analyst with Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.

For instance, more than half the vitamin C medicines sold in India is currently controlled by Bajaj Healthcare, data from the Directorate General for Trade Remedies showed. Officials of two vitamin C manufacturers, seeking anonymity, said the price of medicine, which is known to boost immunity, saw a sharp spike during covid.

Bajaj Healthcare managing director Anil Jain said the company had briefly raised prices from ₹450 per kg to ₹700 per kg in March and April when the covid crisis in China disrupted supplies, but then it fell to ₹550 per kg. “The increase in price is due to raw material, transportation and overhead costs," Jain added.

The issue of overpricing of vitamin C from the dominant supplier has been such that at least one firm had moved the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority seeking help to find an alternative supplier, a person aware of the development said, seeking anonymity.

Last month, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies had initiated a fresh anti-dumping probe against imports of vitamin C from China, following a plea by Bajaj Healthcare. Besides vitamin C, production of potassium fluoride, which is used in manufacturing covid drug Favipiravir is also dominated by a single company—Navin Fluorine International Ltd. While there are many makers of the compound, industry officials said domestic manufacturers are dependent on Navin Fluorine for supplies due to quality issues with others.

Para-aminophenol, another compound for which demand far exceeds local manufacturing capacity, is used to make paracetamol, the commonly used medicine to treat pain and fever. While para-aminophenol is mostly imported from China, Aarti Industries makes it in India, and Vinati Organics is setting up a plant for it, said analysts. However, the capacity is so low that India imports around $100 million worth of paracetamol annually.

Pharma firms, in general, are heavily dependent on China for bulk drugs. In FY20, the domestic industry imported ₹8,247 crore worth of bulk drugs, of which 72% was from China alone.

Some key pharma intermediates—the raw material for active pharmaceutical ingredients—for which India is heavily dependent on China is cyanoacetic acid, used to make caffeine; dicyandiamide, used to make metformin; and antibiotic penicillin G, according to a report by PricewaterhouseCoopers in April.

