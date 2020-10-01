Curefit spins off Eatfit as a separate vertical

Bengaluru: Health and fitness startup Curefit has carved out its health food vertical Eatfit as an independent entity, to meet the rising consumer demand from the cloud kitchen sector.

This means that Eatfit will have its own funding and independent team that will allow it to scale its operations and expand the business.

“Eat.fit has enormous potential to expand further and serve more people in India, who are on the lookout for a healthy alternative that can be safely delivered to their doorstep. Making Eatfit a separate entity will allow us to dedicate more time and resources in an efficient manner to make the business grow and deliver value to our consumers, and deepen our impact in the food delivery category in India," said Mukesh Bansal, founder, Curefit.

This comes at a time when Eatfit has been trying different strategies to revive demand after the pandemic.

In July, Mint reported that Eatfit entered into newer segments including ready-to-eat meals and was looking to offer co-branded protein and workout supplements, which will be exclusively available on its platform.

Earlier, it had tied up with cold-pressed juices retailer Raw Pressery to launch its RAWfit line of juices and with yogurt snacking brand Epigamia.

Due to the lockdown, Eatfit’s offline retail division, including Cult kiosks and its line of quick-service restaurants (QSR), was severely impacted.

The company had then said that it is looking to turn some restaurant locations as back-end cloud kitchens, in order to service more customers online. Subscription which constituted for almost 40% of Eatfit’s orders was also deeply impacted, with closure of offices.

“Office subscription is down by 90%, and even lunch subscription is down by 80%. Overall, the intensity of subscriptions has gone down significantly and people are making single-orders," Ankit Nagori, co-founder, Curefit had said in an interview in July.

Curefit said that the current focus, however, will be to build a range of healthy and safe Indian food dishes, which the consumers can benefit from, especially in post-covid times. The company is also looking to enhance its focus on automating its central kitchens and its supply chain to execute its operations even more efficiently.

Eatfit is among the larger verticals for cure.fit and currently operates across 15 kitchens in two cities and has served over 1.5 million users to date. Eatfit continues to sell on Curefit platform and other third-party food delivery platforms.

“Curefit has pivoted to digital-first approach and has moved most of its services online. Our digital verticals have grown enormously and are very well received, adopted, by the consumers. We will continue growing the digital product and offer a great experience to our consumers," Nagori said on Thursday.

In March, this year, Curefit had raised ₹832 crore from Singapore’s Temasek, besides existing investors Accel and Chiratae Ventures.

