Curefoods acquires majority stake in milkshake brand Frozen Bottle

NEW DELHI: Cloud kitchen company Curefoods on Thursday said it has picked up majority stake in milkshake brand, Frozen Bottle, adding to its portfolio of existing brands such as EatFit, YumLane, CakeZone, among others.
Curefoods plans to expand its dessert portfolio with the acquisition of the Frozen Bottle brand, to become a one stop-shop for all kinds of cold desserts, it said. Curefoods’ dessert portfolio houses brands like CakeZone, Frozen Bottle, Lubov Patisserie, Cupcake Noggins, and Iceberg.
“More snack-based brands are expected to augment the Frozen Bottle portfolio to cater to a wider audience with varying needs, both via physical and online channels. Curefoods also aims to expand Frozen Bottle’s footprint taking it to a total of 50 cities with over 250 outlets," the company said in a statement on Thursday.
The milkshake brand was started in 2017 by Pranshul Yadav. It is currently present in over 25 cities with over 110 outlets and offers thick shakes, milkshakes, and ice cream jars.
The category of frozen desserts and milkshakes has seen a major boost in India, said Gokul Kandhi, chief business officer at Curefoods. Going forward, the company will keep adding more brands to Frozen Bottle’s portfolio to appeal to the consumer base that wants to grab a quick snack along with their cold beverage.
"This partnership will also help us improve our supply chain as we consolidate our position as India’s largest online dessert company, said Kandhi.
Pranshul Yadav, founder and CEO at Frozen Bottle, said the milkshake chain will ramp up efforts to become the go-to cold dessert brand.
Curefoods, founded by Ankit Nagori in 2020, is a cloud kitchen operator. It has over 150 kitchens that sell foods across 10 cuisines in 15 cities in India.
It recently announced its merger with Mumbai-based Maverix and the acquisition of south India franchise rights of US-based pizza chain Sbarro.
