Curefoods expects ₹900 crore in revenue, Ebitda breakeven this year
Summary
- Despite its sustained growth and robust expansion plans, Curefoods has been affected by high food prices in what is “probably the most inflationary period in the past 50 years”, founder Ankit Nagori told Mint in an interview.
Bengaluru: Curefoods, which houses brands such as Eatfit, Frozen Bottle and Cake Zone, has projected ₹900 crore in revenue for the current financial year – which would be a nearly 50% increase from last year – and said it is only a quarter away from breaking even on Ebitda as it prepares to go public in the next 12 to 18 months.