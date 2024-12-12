Curefoods expects ₹900 crore in revenue, Ebitda breakeven this year

Expansion plans

Curefoods plans to increase its footprint in the Middle Eastern regions such as Dubai, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, which have a large Indian diaspora, over the next two years. It also aims to launch some of its other brands such as Olio Pizza and Eatfit there. “We currently have four locations in Dubai. By the end of next year we plan to have 10. This will be a big revenue boost as one centre in Dubai is almost equal to 20 locations in India," Nagori said.