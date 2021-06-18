CureVac’s Covid vaccine setback shows not all mRNA jabs are equal

The company lost more than half of its market value after it disclosed that the vaccine was only 47% effective against Covid infections in an interim analysis. That’s far below the levels hit by Moderna and Pfizer. While it’s too early to call the CureVac shot a failure, the weak preliminary results have thrown the company’s choices into question, suggesting that virus variants alone may not account for the vaccine’s poor performance relative to rivals.

