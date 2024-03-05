Customer demand for EVs slower than anticipated, says Mercedes Benz
This mirrors a trend seen in Mercedes Benz's 118 diverse overseas markets, says Sagree Sardien, head, Region Overseas.
New Delhi: Mercedes Benz, which recently joined a growing chorus of automakers who have delayed their internal combustion engine (IC-engine) phase out plans, said that the pace of customer demand for electric vehicles has been much slower than anticipated in India, mirroring a global trend seen in Mercedes Benz's 118 otherwise diverse and 'heterogenous' overseas markets.