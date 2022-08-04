Customers prefer premium features, high-end tech now

According to Greaves Cotton Ltd managing director and group chief executive officer Nagesh A. Basavanhalli, for two wheelers the current costs of petrol and battery prices will fall over time, and this augur well for EVs. “When you look at last-mile mobility and when you look at vehicles, 80%-plus in India is either a two-wheeler or a three-wheeler. So, if you are going to make a dent in the universe then you have to start here. In two-wheelers the unit economics have been compelling enough. Obviously there are initial costs of the battery, but when you look at the total cost of ownership, I think it pays for itself," said Basavanhalli. “We have millennials and Genz as they gravitate towards electric vehicles, once they come in, chances are that they will not go back to IC engines," he added.