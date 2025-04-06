Companies
Customs blames VW for delay in $1.4 bn tax evasion case
Neha Joshi 4 min read 06 Apr 2025, 06:25 PM IST
Summary
- The Indian unit of the German automaker did not provide the information needed promptly, the customs authorities said in an affidavit filed with the Bombay High Court.
India’s tax authorities have blamed Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd for the delay in its provisional assessment of $1.4 billion (about ₹11,526 crore) tax demand, saying the Indian unit of the German automaker did not provide the information needed promptly.
