India’s commercial vehicle (CV) market is expected to rebound in about two months to levels seen prior to the outbreak of the pandemic’s second wave, said a senior industry executive.

This will be driven by a gradual recovery in economic activity, the government’s push for infrastructure projects and an improving rural market due to the forecast of a good monsoon, said Vinod Aggarwal, chief executive and managing director, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Ltd.

He said the replacement of older commercial vehicles by fleet operators and infrastructure companies to improve efficiency will also influence sales.

The lifting of the nationwide lockdown last year saw bus and truck sales post a recovery from the December quarter, after two years of slowdown, on the back of increased construction and manufacturing activity.

The ferocious impact of the pandemic’s second wave, however, put a sudden halt to the recovery, causing a sharp fall in wholesales, or factory dispatches, in April and May.

“So, if you remove these three months—April, May and June—then we will be back to where we left in March," Aggarwal said in an interview. “The biggest reason is the pent-up replacement market. Last two years, the CV industry was quite low due to lower replacement. Initially, it was retail financing, problems with the economy and changes in payload norms. Then FY20-21 was the worst year because of covid."

The Union government is also plotting a turnaround in economic activity through a massive push in infrastructure building across the country. As part of the National Infrastructure Pipeline, it plans to invest ₹111 trillion in 7,671 infrastructure projects over four years to 2024.

“Last year, the pace of road construction had picked up significantly despite covid to 37km per day and this year’s target is more than 40km per day. Therefore, infra projects will continue to drive the industry. New and modern equipment and vehicles are needed for faster construction activity and that’s motivating infra companies to buy new trucks," said Aggarwal.

He said good monsoons and faster recovery in rural markets will also push the sales of commercial vehicles.

“Monsoon prediction is very good and based on that, rural economy will do better. There were concerns that covid may create major problems in the rural side, but I don’t think rural areas have been impacted that much. So, I think the rural economy will continue to push more demand for FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) and other goods," said Aggarwal.

Sector analysts are, however, predicting domestic commercial vehicle sales to touch the high levels of FY19 only by FY24, though the sector is expected to quickly regain the momentum seen before the second wave.

“We expect the demand recovery in CVs to sustain and gather momentum in FY22E. With an expected recovery in FY22E and FY23E on a low base of FY21, we estimate domestic M&HCV (medium and heavy commercial vehicle) volumes to recover to FY20 levels in FY22E. Volumes in FY23E would still be lower than the peak of FY19, with the possible crossing of peak volumes of FY19 in FY24E," analysts at Motilal Oswal wrote in a recent report.

