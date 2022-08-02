CV sector offers biz scope for EV firms, says Ather’s Mehta2 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 12:27 AM IST
- The decision to expand slowly has been part of Ather’s plan and helped it avoid setbacks faced by the new entrants
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : Entrepreneurs seeking to enter the electric vehicle space should focus on commercial vehicles as the current conditions don’t give newcomers the time it takes to build robust electric two-wheelers, said Tarun Mehta, co-founder and chief executive of Ather Energy.