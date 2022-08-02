CV sector offers biz scope for EV firms, says Ather’s Mehta

“We’ve invested 70% of the capital we raised till now in product development. Even today, 45% of the company is still into research and development, at a scale of almost 1,700 people. So we continue to run the largest engineering research and development operations in the country as far as electric two-wheelers go. So it will be a mistake to think that this is just a fluke (that Ather scooters aren’t involved in any fire incidents). It’s billions of engineering hours that are making this possible. Also, I think we are lucky that we started this journey many years back. So we got a fairly free run of almost 3-4 years when the market was not ready. But we had started building the platform, so we could keep honing it. We could keep perfecting it. We had bad quality earlier, but we could get out of it without it becoming a public relations disaster, and we could invest more and more time on fixing it," Mehta said.