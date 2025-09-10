CVC Capital to exit Healthcare Global via ₹550 crore block deal
CVC initially acquired a 31% stake in HCG in 2020 for ₹1,049 crore, followed by an open offer for an additional 26%.
MUMBAI : MUMBAI: Nine months after selling a controlling stake in cancer care hospital chain Healthcare Global (HCG) to private equity giant Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR), CVC Capital is planning to exit its remaining stake via a block deal, three people familiar with the development said. The so-called clean-up trade will allow CVC to fully exit the company, they said.