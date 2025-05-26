CVC issues fresh guidelines on determining 'vigilance angle' in misconduct by govt employees

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has issued fresh guidelines to determine "vigilance angle" in cases of misconduct by government employees, including those in public sector banks and insurance companies, officials said on Monday.

Advertisement

The move is aimed at ensuring more clarity about the vigilance angle in cases of irregularities and corruption, they said.

In a recent master circular, the probity watchdog has enlisted certain misconducts specifically in public sector banks and insurance companies, besides by those officials performing quasi-judicial functions.

The Commission said it has, from time to time, issued a number of guidelines/ circulars to the organisations covered under its advisory jurisdiction, regarding the criteria to be followed while determining the existence of vigilance angle or otherwise, in case of misconduct.

All the guidelines/office orders/circulars issued by the CVC in the past have now been consolidated at one place in the form of ‘master circular on definition of vigilance angle’, the Commission said in an order.

Advertisement

With the issuance of this master circular, all earlier guidelines/office orders/ circulars issued on this subject stand superseded, it said.

Henceforth, only the present master circular should be referred to, while determining existence of vigilance angle or otherwise, in case any misconduct against employees of organisations covered under the Commission’s jurisdiction comes to notice, said the CVC order dated May 23 issued to secretaries of all Central government departments and chiefs of public sector banks and companies among others.

Vigilance angle would be obvious in cases of possession of assets disproportionate to his/her known sources of income, cases of misappropriation, forgery or cheating or other similar criminal offences, and demanding and/or accepting gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act or for using his/her influence with any other official, the master circular said.

Advertisement

In respect of public sector banks, misconducts, including irregularities in opening of accounts leading to the creation of fictitious accounts, misappropriation of bank’s property, money or stores and falsification of bank's records would indicate presence of vigilance angle, it said.

Disclosure of secret or confidential information even though it does not fall strictly within the scope of a bank's secrecy issues would also come under the ambit of vigilance angle, the Commission said.

"False claims on the bank viz., TA claims, reimbursement claims, etc.; failure to take necessary action to protect the interest of the bank; and sacrificing/ ignoring the interest of the bank and causing loss to the bank would also indicate vigilance angle," the CVC said.

In case of public sector insurance companies, "payment of an inflated amount as a claim" and "acceptance of a bad risk for insurance cover" would be under the purview of vigilance angle.

Advertisement

Collusion with doctors, hospitals, Third Party Administrators (TPAs) and other outsourced agencies (agents, brokers, surveyors, advocates) and others on medical examination of prospects; and deliberate bad underwriting practices by the public insurance companies employees would also cover vigilance angles.

The CVC said that absence of vigilance angle in various acts of omission and commission does not mean that the concerned official is not liable to face the consequences of his actions.