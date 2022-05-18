CXO salaries up 8.9% in 2022 vs 7.9% in 2021

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Not only is the average executive compensation increase in 2022 the highest in five years, but variable pay and equity grants have also risen as companies cannot risk losing key talent at senior levels as this has implications on delivering business performance
MUMBAI: Salaries of senior executives of India Inc. have risen an average 8.9% this year from 7.9% in 2021, propelled by scarcity of top talent. The average executive compensation increase is the highest in five years, said consulting firm Aon. Almost 60% of CEO salaries are linked to a combination of variable pay and long term incentives (LTI).
"Over the last few decades, a large percentage of India Inc has turned to outside talent instead of building from within. However, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, talent is in short supply and the cost of attracting, retaining and engaging leadership talent that grows business is rising rapidly," said Nitin Sethi, partner and CEO, India for Human Capital Solutions at Aon. “Not only is the average executive compensation increase highest in five years, but variable pay and equity grants have also risen as companies cannot risk losing key talent at senior levels as this has implications on delivering business performance."
Released on Wednesday, the study, called 2022 Executive Rewards Survey, analysed data across 475 companies from more than 20 industries and that salaries of senior executives in India have increased 8.9% this year from 7.9% in 2021. The pay-at-risk sum of variable pay and LTI to total compensation is 50% for the bracket of senior executives after CEO.
It also found that the annual LTI for CEOs on average is 125% of fixed pay. Most companies use a mix of performance and retention-based grants, with at least 50% of the grant amount linked to performance measures such as shareholder return, profit, revenue and cashflows.