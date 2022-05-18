CXO salaries up 8.9% in 2022 vs 7.9% in 2021

"Over the last few decades, a large percentage of India Inc has turned to outside talent instead of building from within. However, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, talent is in short supply and the cost of attracting, retaining and engaging leadership talent that grows business is rising rapidly," said Nitin Sethi, partner and CEO, India for Human Capital Solutions at Aon. “Not only is the average executive compensation increase highest in five years, but variable pay and equity grants have also risen as companies cannot risk losing key talent at senior levels as this has implications on delivering business performance."