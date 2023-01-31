CXOs may get 9.1% pay hike, but clawbacks will be strict3 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 12:44 AM IST
Average compensation of a CEO in India may be ₹8.4 cr, up 21% from 2019 levels: Aon survey
India Inc.’s C-suite executives will receive a 9.1% salary hike on an average in 2023, but will have to meet long-term environmental, social, and governance, and gender diversity goals to claim additional incentives.
