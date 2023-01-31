CXOs may get 9.1% pay hike, but clawbacks will be strict

In data shared exclusively with Mint, Aon said about 58% of BSE 30 companies use at least one long-term incentive plan, wherein stock options are most preferred. This is very common for financial institutions as regulations restrict them from providing full value instruments like restricted stock or performance stock units . However, firms in other sectors are customizing stock plans to woo and retain senior executives. About 42% of BSE 30 firms have diversified LTIs “to both incentivize the management to achieve performance objectives and attract and retain key talent", said Aon.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}