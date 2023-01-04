Cyber chiefs face scrutiny and challenges in 2023’s uncertain economy

Even large, established companies with the financial muscle to expand security teams, and which plan to do so in 2023, say they face uncertainty. Retail giant Amazon.com Inc. hopes to grow its security team, said Chief Security Officer Stephen Schmidt, despite a company-wide hiring freeze and layoffs for up to 10,000 workers elsewhere in the company. Mr. Schmidt expects to be able to hire for critical roles at first, and possibly for more roles in later months.