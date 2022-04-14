This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The cyberattack took place on April 10 at OIL's one of the workstations of the Geological and Reservoir department, but it was intimated by the IT department on Tuesday
A ransomware cyberattack occurred at the headquarters of PSU major Oil India Limited (OIL) in Assam. The OIL received a ransom demand of $75,00,000 (over ₹57 crore) in bitcoin to restore access to its computers.
The public sector undertaking OIL and the government exchequer have incurred a huge financial loss due to the cyberattack - ransomware, as the business through the IT system has been seriously affected, OIL Manager (Security) Sachin Kumar said in the police complaint.
