Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Cyberattack hits Oil India; gets 57 cr ransom demand in bitcoin to restore access

Cyberattack hits Oil India; gets 57 cr ransom demand in bitcoin to restore access

The OIL received a ransom demand of $75,00,000 (over 57 crore) in bitcoin to restore access to its computers
1 min read . 14 Apr 2022 Livemint

The cyberattack took place on April 10 at OIL's one of the workstations of the Geological and Reservoir department, but it was intimated by the IT department on Tuesday

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A ransomware cyberattack occurred at the headquarters of PSU major Oil India Limited (OIL) in Assam. The OIL received a ransom demand of $75,00,000 (over 57 crore) in bitcoin to restore access to its computers.

A ransomware cyberattack occurred at the headquarters of PSU major Oil India Limited (OIL) in Assam. The OIL received a ransom demand of $75,00,000 (over 57 crore) in bitcoin to restore access to its computers.

The public sector undertaking OIL and the government exchequer have incurred a huge financial loss due to the cyberattack - ransomware, as the business through the IT system has been seriously affected, OIL Manager (Security) Sachin Kumar said in the police complaint.

The public sector undertaking OIL and the government exchequer have incurred a huge financial loss due to the cyberattack - ransomware, as the business through the IT system has been seriously affected, OIL Manager (Security) Sachin Kumar said in the police complaint.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

However, the drilling and production work has been unaffected, the OIL spokesperson said.

The cyberattack took place on April 10 at OIL's one of the workstations of the Geological and Reservoir department, but it was intimated by the IT department on Tuesday, he said.

"After their preliminary investigation, it came to their notice that OIL's network, server, and clients' PCs are facing network outage.

The data of OIL are being saved offline now and they will be uploaded later when the IT system will run again.