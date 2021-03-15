Cyberattacks on Microsoft Exchange server rises 10 times in 5 days: Report

Microsoft claims, China based Hafnium is the only attack group that has exploited the vulnerabilities so far, but it can change if organisations continue to delay updating the patches. Hafnium is believed to be a state-sponsored threat actor and has targeted several organisations in the US in past. Once Hafnium has access to Exchange servers, it uses remote access, run from US based private servers, to steal critical data from an organization’s network.

