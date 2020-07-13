Cybersecurity firms gain currency

“There was a secular demand for cybersecurity solutions even before the covid-19-induced lockdowns, and the transition has significantly enhanced investor interest. In the recent past, there have been a slew of cybersecurity deals announced across the cross section of private equity, strategic investors, and corporate venture funds," said P.N. Sudarshan, partner, Deloitte India. He said more such transactions will be seen in sectors such as cybersecurity, cloud, and data centres that have been positively impacted by the large-scale transition to remote work.