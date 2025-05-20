Cybersecurity startup Cloudsek raises $19 million in funding

Cybersecurity firm CloudSEK has raised $19 million across Series A2 and B1 funding rounds, the startup said in a statement on 20 May.

The latest round saw participation from a mix of India- and US-based investors, such as MassMutual Ventures, Inflexor Ventures, Prana Ventures, Tenacity Ventures, and select strategic investors, including Commvault. Notably, Meeran Family (founders of Eastern Group), StartupXSeed, Neon Fund, and Exfinity Ventures, the statement said.

The company is expected to announce a Series B2 round as an extension to the current B1. It plans to bring new investors on board and facilitate partial exits for some of its early backers.

Founded in 2015 by cybersecurity researcher-turned-entrepreneur Rahul Sasi, CloudSEK was created with a mission to build a safer digital future by proactively predicting and mitigating cyber threats.

"What began as a research-driven initiative has since evolved into one of the industry’s most trusted threat intelligence platforms—serving 250+ enterprises across banking, healthcare, technology, and the public sector, the statement said.

Bengaluru-based company The Bengaluru-based company previously raised $4.1 million and $7 million in 2023 and 2021, respectively, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn.

The newly-raised capital will fuel CloudSEK’s continued product innovation and global expansion, with a focus on advancing its AI models and platform integrations. Unlike traditional tools that respond after an incident, CloudSEK identifies Initial Attack Vectors (IAVs)—the earliest signs of a potential breach, such as leaked credentials, exposed APIs, or compromised vendors.

“We built CloudSEK to predict the initial attack vector and stop threats before they hit the headlines with the goal of preventing threats before they escalate.” said Rahul Sasi, Co-founder & CEO of CloudSEK.

CloudSEK serves more than 250 clients across segments such as banking, healthcare, technology and the public sector.

