Cyclone Michaung news: Foxconn, Pegatron halts iPhone production near Chennai as heavy rains pound Tamil Nadu
Cyclone Michaung news: Foxconn, Pegatron halts iPhone production near Chennai as heavy rains pound Tamil Nadu

 Reuters

Taiwan's Foxconn has halted production of Apple iPhones at its facility near Tamil Nadu's Chennai due to heavy rains. Foxconn is yet to decide whether to resume production on Tuesday, the sources said.

Foxconn is yet to decide whether to resume production on Tuesday, Reuters reported (REUTERS)Premium
Taiwan's Foxconn has halted production of Apple iPhones at its facility near the south Indian city of Chennai due to heavy rains, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Foxconn is yet to decide whether to resume production on Tuesday, the sources said. Pegatron also halted Apple iPhone production at their facilities near Chennai due to heavy rains.

At least two people died and the runway of one of India's busiest airports lay submerged due to torrential rain, as two southern states braced on Monday for a severe cyclone likely to hit in the next 24 hours.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Michaung Live Updates

Cyclone Michaung was expected to make landfall on the coast of the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday morning, the country's weather office said, with sustained winds of 90-100 kph (56-62 mph), gusting to 110 kph.

Two people were killed when a wall collapsed because of heavy rain in the Chengalpattu district of neighbouring Tamil Nadu state, joint director of the state disaster management department, C. Muthukumaran, told Reuters.

In Tamil Nadu capital Chennai, the state's largest city and a major electronics and manufacturing hub, cars were swept away as floodwater flowed through the streets, while its airport, one of the busiest in India, shut down operations for the day citing severe weather.

Several areas of the city were submerged in knee-deep water and there have been power outages since Monday morning, a Reuters witness said, evoking memories of December 2015 when around 290 people died after catastrophic floods.

Schools, colleges, offices and banks were closed on Monday and Tuesday in at least four districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, because of weather conditions, a government notice said.

Parts of Andhra Pradesh were likely to get more than 200 millimetres (8 inches) of rain over the next 24 hours, India's weather office said.

In Andhra Pradesh, authorities had evacuated nearly 7,000 people in eight coastal districts and were preparing to evacuate a total of 28,000, depending on the cyclone's path and severity, a senior official in the state's disaster management department said.

At least 800 people have been evacuated so far from Bapatla, the coastal town in Andhra Pradesh where the cyclone is expected to make landfall on Tuesday, P Ranjit Basha, district collector of Bapatla, said.

(This is a breaking story. Please refresh page for further updates)

 

Updated: 04 Dec 2023, 06:22 PM IST
