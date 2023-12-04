Cyclone Michaung news: Foxconn, Pegatron halts iPhone production near Chennai as heavy rains pound Tamil Nadu
Taiwan's Foxconn has halted production of Apple iPhones at its facility near Tamil Nadu's Chennai due to heavy rains. Foxconn is yet to decide whether to resume production on Tuesday, the sources said.
Taiwan's Foxconn has halted production of Apple iPhones at its facility near the south Indian city of Chennai due to heavy rains, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message