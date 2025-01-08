Companies
Cygnett Hotels aims to become ₹300 crore business by FY25-end
SummaryCygnett Hotels expects to open 15 new hotels by 2025-26, bringing its room count to about 3,700.
NEW DELHI : Home-grown hotel management company Cygnett Hotels & Resorts will look to close 2024-25 with a gross revenue of ₹300 crore on the back of new management contracts, the company's founder and managing director Sarbendra Sarkar told Mint.
