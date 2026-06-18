A year in, Cyient CEO reshapes leadership to revive growth

BENGALURU: A little more than a year after taking over as chief executive of Cyient Ltd, Sukamal Banerjee has reshaped much of the senior leadership team at one of the country's rare family-led IT firms as he seeks to revive growth and profitability at a company that has fallen behind rivals.
The former HCL Technologies vice-president, who joined Cyient in February last year, has since brought in at least eight senior executives ranked business heads and above.
On 1 April, Shrinivas Kulkarni was promoted as chief financial officer. He succeeded Prabhakar Atla, who was appointed chief operating officer. Harjott Atrii took over as chief business officer in January.
Last February, Kap Prabhakaran joined the company as chief technology officer, while Rajkumar Ravindranathan became chief growth officer. A month later, Kavita Kurup joined as chief people officer.