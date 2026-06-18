A year in, Cyient CEO reshapes leadership to revive growth

BENGALURU: A little more than a year after taking over as chief executive of Cyient Ltd, Sukamal Banerjee has reshaped much of the senior leadership team at one of the country's rare family-led IT firms as he seeks to revive growth and profitability at a company that has fallen behind rivals.
BENGALURU: A little more than a year after taking over as chief executive of Cyient Ltd, Sukamal Banerjee has reshaped much of the senior leadership team at one of the country's rare family-led IT firms as he seeks to revive growth and profitability at a company that has fallen behind rivals.
The former HCL Technologies vice-president, who joined Cyient in February last year, has since brought in at least eight senior executives ranked business heads and above.
The former HCL Technologies vice-president, who joined Cyient in February last year, has since brought in at least eight senior executives ranked business heads and above.
On 1 April, Shrinivas Kulkarni was promoted as chief financial officer. He succeeded Prabhakar Atla, who was appointed chief operating officer. Harjott Atrii took over as chief business officer in January.
Last February, Kap Prabhakaran joined the company as chief technology officer, while Rajkumar Ravindranathan became chief growth officer. A month later, Kavita Kurup joined as chief people officer.
Four other business heads have also joined over the past 18 months, marking one of the most significant leadership changes at the Hyderabad-based company in recent years.
Cyient was founded in 1991 by B.V. Mohan Reddy as Infotech Enterprises and rebranded in 2014. Krishna Bodanapu, Reddy's son, serves as group managing director, and the family owns about a fourth of the company's shares.
Falling behind
The changes come as Cyient grapples with slowing growth, shrinking margins and a widening gap with larger rivals.
By the time Coforge, then known as NIIT Technologies, listed in 2010, Cyient, then Infotech Enterprises, reported revenue of ₹953 crore, more than both Coforge and Persistent. Nearly 16 years later, both companies generate more than twice Cyient's annual revenue.
Coforge and Persistent Systems ended last year with revenue of $1.87 billion and $1.65 billion, up 29% and 17%, respectively, from a year earlier. Revenue at Cyient grew 0.8% to $658 million, following a decline in the preceding year.
While Cyient has lagged larger rivals, the broader industry has also slowed. Engineering research and development companies have reported their slowest growth in five years, while India's largest IT services firms have expanded at a slower pace amid weak demand and macroeconomic pressures.
Profitability has also come under pressure. The company's operating margins have declined over the past two years, a period that coincided with the separation of its electronics manufacturing business into a separately listed entity.
The Hyderabad-based company ended last year with operating margins of 12.2%, down 67 basis points from a year earlier and down from 16.1% two years ago.
Two months after Bodanapu took over as managing director in June 2023, Cyient split its business into Cyient DET and Cyient DLM. DET houses the research and development and IT services operations, while DLM contains the electronics manufacturing business. DET accounts for roughly four-fifths of the group's $821 million revenue, with DLM contributing the remainder.
Queries to Cyient on Thursday remained unanswered till press time.
The turnaround plan
For Banerjee, the management overhaul is only a part of the turnaround effort. His strategy has also centred on pursuing larger deals, improving margins and repositioning the company toward faster-growing segments.
“Large deal funnel reached the highest level in Cyient’s history. Margin improvement remains a clear priority, and our efficiency program is on track to deliver progressive gains toward our medium-term target. These are not numbers that happened to us. They are the product of a team that held its focus in a tough environment and the changes the organization had to go through,” Banerjee said as part of his shareholder address in the company’s FY26 annual report.
The company does not disclose its large-deal orders.
Cyient is also seeking growth in areas beyond some of its slower-growing markets.
“CYL-DET (Cyient DET) is pivoting to higher growth areas. Within ER&D, automotive has been a slow growth area (albeit seeing green shoots now), while avenues such as aerospace, defence, micro-mobility, medical devices and semiconductor are seeing improved demand,” ICICI Securities analysts Ruchi Mukhija, Seema Nayak, and Aditi Patil said in a note dated 2 June.
Winning back investors
Investors have grown increasingly impatient with the company's performance.
Cyient's shares have fallen almost 22% since the start of 2026. A bigger concern for management was that the stock dropped to a three-year low in March. The stock traded at ₹874.7 apiece today, down 0.2% from the previous close.
In April, the company announced its first buyback since FY20. It is repurchasing up to 6.4 million shares, or about 5.8% of its outstanding shares, at ₹1,125 apiece, roughly a 33% premium to the share price when the buyback was announced.
The management and promoters are not participating in the buyback.
“The board's decision is underpinned that the current market price does not adequately reflect the underlying fundamentals and intrinsic worth of the business. Given this disconnect, the buyback represents an efficient and disciplined deployment of capital aimed at creating and enhancing long-term shareholder value,” managing director Bodanapu had said during the company’s post-earnings analyst call on 23 April.
The company is also using acquisitions to expand its addressable market.
Last month, Cyient announced its largest acquisition till date with the purchase of Santa Clara-based Tao, an AI-native data and product engineering solutions firm. The deal is expected to add about $80 million in revenue, taking annual revenue to roughly $730 million.
During an analyst call on 1 June, Banerjee said the acquisition was intended to position the company for “a larger market and for larger deals.”