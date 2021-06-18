Bengaluru: Hyderabad-based IT services company Cyient Ltd has pledged to become a carbon and water neutral business by 2025.

Cyient said it has formed a “holistic" sustainability framework through which it will ensure that the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) aspects are strengthened across the value chain with strong leadership commitment, collaborative partnership, and an ecosystem enabling long-term sustainable value generation.

With a 360-degree approach, the framework has 13 focus areas distributed across three pillars—responsible, equitable, and accountable in alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Stakeholders across the spectrum are demanding and valuing sustainability as an imperative. We believe our new framework will empower us to become the most sustainable engineering and manufacturing organization. With our goals, we envisage adopting a path where we create shared and sustainable long-term value for all our stakeholders," said Krishna Bodanapu, managing director and chief executive officer, Cyient.

Building on its sustainability initiatives, Cyient has committed to becoming the most sustainable engineering, manufacturing, and technology services organization. Adopting a path of shared and sustainable long-term value, the company is doubling down on addressing the growing climate crisis by committing to carbon and water neutral operations and ensuring zero waste to landfills.

Within this period, the company also aims to achieve gender balance at the workplace, offer continuous employee training and development, and undertake numerous community development programs such as education for the girl child, skill development for the youth, and IT literacy.

It has further committed to becoming more accountable by establishing the highest levels of governance, ensuring safe and secure data, and accelerating digital industrial transformation with industry 4.0.

