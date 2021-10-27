Hyderabad-based IT services company Cyient Ltd has launched its management consulting practice under the Cyient Consulting umbrella. This marks Cyient’s first step into this segment.

The global management consulting services market is expected to cross $1.2 trillion by 2025. With Cyient Consulting, the company will “codesign bespoke, practical, performance-based business transformation solutions for enterprises across industries to enable sustainable growth," the company said in a statement.

“Our move towards consulting as an offering is an important step towards executing our S3 strategy roadmap. We have been engaged with clients across industries in solving their engineering problems. The Cyient Consulting practice will allow us to leverage our engineering domain expertise to solve business critical problems for our clients," said Krishna Bodanapu, managing director and CEO, Cyient.

Cyient’s S3 strategy refers to services, systems and solutions and it drives the company’s opportunity to transition from pure services play to becoming a more deeply engaged systems and solutions partner.

Cyient’s consulting practice will offer services such as organization effectiveness, board and governance, asset optimization, and digital transformation.

