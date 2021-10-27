Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Cyient forays into global management consulting practice

Cyient forays into global management consulting practice

Premium
Cyient’s consulting practice will offer services such as organization effectiveness, board and governance, asset optimization, and digital transformation.
1 min read . 12:21 PM IST Livemint

  • Cyient will codesign bespoke, practical, performance-based business transformation solutions for enterprises across industries to enable sustainable growth

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Hyderabad-based IT services company Cyient Ltd has launched its management consulting practice under the Cyient Consulting umbrella. This marks Cyient’s first step into this segment.

Hyderabad-based IT services company Cyient Ltd has launched its management consulting practice under the Cyient Consulting umbrella. This marks Cyient’s first step into this segment.

The global management consulting services market is expected to cross $1.2 trillion by 2025. With Cyient Consulting, the company will “codesign bespoke, practical, performance-based business transformation solutions for enterprises across industries to enable sustainable growth," the company said in a statement.

The global management consulting services market is expected to cross $1.2 trillion by 2025. With Cyient Consulting, the company will “codesign bespoke, practical, performance-based business transformation solutions for enterprises across industries to enable sustainable growth," the company said in a statement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“Our move towards consulting as an offering is an important step towards executing our S3 strategy roadmap. We have been engaged with clients across industries in solving their engineering problems. The Cyient Consulting practice will allow us to leverage our engineering domain expertise to solve business critical problems for our clients," said Krishna Bodanapu, managing director and CEO, Cyient.

Cyient’s S3 strategy refers to services, systems and solutions and it drives the company’s opportunity to transition from pure services play to becoming a more deeply engaged systems and solutions partner.

Cyient’s consulting practice will offer services such as organization effectiveness, board and governance, asset optimization, and digital transformation.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Top five stocks in which FIIs sequentially raised their ...

Premium

Sensex Trades in Green, Nifty Holds 18,250; Asian Paint ...

Premium

Cost pressures begin to weigh on Polycab

Premium

Kotak is back in the lending game, and investors are ex ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!