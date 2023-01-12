Cyient garners over 97% sequential growth in Q3 PAT to 156 cr, shares rally

Hyderabad-based technology firm, Cyient beats estimates across all parameters for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 (Q3FY23) period. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the company registered a strong growth of 97.2% during Q3FY23 with profitability coming at ₹156 crore. Cyient posted a net profit of ₹79.1 crore in September 2022 quarter.
Cyient posted a growth of 18.4% compared to a profit of ₹131.8 crore recorded in the December 2021 quarter.
Furthermore, Cyient posted a consolidated revenue from operations of ₹1,618.2 crore in Q3FY23, registering a growth of 36.7% from ₹1,183.4 crore in Q3FY22. The company's revenue was at ₹1,396.2 crore in Q2FY23.
On segment-wise performance, Cyient's revenue in the services business recorded strong growth of 42.6% yoy to ₹1,379.8 crore in Q3FY23 on a consolidated basis versus ₹967.4 crore in Q3FY22. Sequentially, the services business revenue rose by 14.3%.
Meanwhile, on a consolidated basis, the company's design-led manufacturing (DLM) also picked up to ₹238.4 crore in Q3FY23 versus ₹216.1 crore in Q3FY22 and ₹189.6 crore in Q2FY23.
On a standalone basis, Cyient's net profit was at ₹111.3 crore in Q3FY23 versus ₹106.3 crore in Q3FY22. Consolidated revenue from operations came in at ₹605.3 crore in Q3FY23 compared to ₹455.9 crore in Q3FY22.
For the nine months of FY23, the company's consolidated profitability was at ₹351.2 crore compared to ₹368.1 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Consolidated revenue stood at ₹4,264.5 crore in 9MFY23 as against ₹3,353.2 crore in 9MFY22.
On BSE, Cyient shares are trading near the day's high at ₹884.85 apiece up by ₹36.95 or 4.36%. The company had touched an intraday high of ₹888.95 apiece.
The company's market cap is around ₹9,779.25 crore at the current trading price.
Earlier this week, the company announced that its subsidiary Cyient DLM has filed its draft red herring prospectus with Sebi to launch its initial public offering (IPO) for listing on BSE and NSE.
For the IPO, the company's subsidiary proposes a fresh issue of ₹740 crore. Also, Cyient DLM in consultation with the book-running lead managers may consider a further issue of equity shares for an amount aggregating up to ₹148 crore at its discretion as may be permitted under the applicable laws.
