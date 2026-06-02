Cyient’s largest acquisition puts spotlight on buyouts by mid-sized IT companies to boost revenue

Cyient Ltd's acquisition of Tao Digital Solutions Inc for $218 million, its largest, has put the spotlight on buyouts made by India’s mid-sized tech services companies with less than $2 billion in revenue, which experts suggest is aimed at addressing growth gaps.
Hyderabad-based Cyient, which ended last year with $658 million in revenue, announced its acquisition of Tao, an AI‑native data and product engineering solutions firm based in Santa Clara, on Saturday. The deal is expected to add $80 million to Cyient’s revenue, taking it to about $730 million.
Cyient is expected to pay about $130 million upfront for a complete transfer of shares. The remaining amount will be paid in two tranches across two years based on the profitability of the acquired entity.