Cyient partners with Thales to combat climate change.

Cyient, a global digital, engineering, and technology solutions company, on Thursday signed a letter of intent with Thales to work to tackle climate change. The deal was packed during a signing ceremony organized on the sidelines of the 70th anniversary of Thales in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As part of the LoI, both companies are committed to working together to tackle climate change across their business value chains, according to its exchange filing today.

Thales is currently working with its strategic suppliers to achieve its CO2 emissions reduction targets 2030, which have been validated by the SBTi and are compatible with the objectives of the Paris Agreement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Paris Agreement includes a 50% reduction in absolute CO2 emissions related to its operational processes (Scope 1) and energy consumption (Scope 2), and a 15% reduction in absolute CO2 emissions related to its supply chain and the use of its products by customers (Scope 3), the exchange filing read.

It added that the global technology leader aims to achieve net zero operations-related CO2 emissions (Scopes 1 and 2) by 2040.

Roque Carmona, Chief Procurement Officer, Thales said, “We will only meet our ambitious objectives by working together with our suppliers to promote energy efficiency and the use of renewable energy sources, optimize our processes and logistics operations, and adopt the principles of eco-design for our new products. We are proud to join hands with Cyient Ltd in line with our strategy." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cyient continues to invest in its ESG roadmap, collaborating with clients and suppliers across the ecosystem, said Krishna Bodanapu, Executive Vice Chairman and MD of Cyient Ltd.

It is pertinent to note that Cyient's shares have surged by 103%, rising from ₹803.70 per share to ₹1,634.50 per share this year. The largest gains were recorded in April with an 18.56% increase and in June with a 15.63% rally.

This year, the stock achieved significant milestones, breaking the ₹1,000 mark for the first time on March 24 and maintaining its upward momentum to reach a record high of ₹1,945 in September, coming tantalizingly close to the ₹2,000 level. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

