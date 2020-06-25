New Delhi: IT firm Cyient on Thursday announced it has joined Microsoft Azure Certified for Internet of Things ( loT), ensuring customers get loT solutions up and running quickly with hardware and software that has been pre-tested and verified to work with Microsoft Azure loT services.

On Thursday, Cyient's scrip on BSE closed nearly 9% higher at ₹279.10.

Microsoft Azure Certified for loT allows businesses to reach customers where they are, working with an ecosystem of devices and platforms, allowing for faster time to production.

"Cyient loT Edge Gateway 5400, the flagship product in the company's family of loT gateways, is Microsoft Azure Certified for loT. It provides customers with a modular and scalable edge gateway for seamless connectivity of legacy machines and next-gen intelligent devices to the Industrial loT network and the cloud. Cyient's loT Edge Gateway 5400 provides diverse connectivity and communication protocol options, advanced data processing, and edge analytics capabilities for remote asset monitoring and predictive maintenance solutions," the company said.

Speaking on the collaboration, Suman Narayan, Senior Vice President, Semiconductors and Medical Technologies and Healthcare at Cyient, said, "Industries today are increasing focus on digital technology and building intelligence into equipment for remote monitoring and to extend asset life, improve customer experience, and ensure regulatory compliance. The Microsoft Azure loT Certification validates Cyient's ability to accelerate loT deployments for customers and ensure seamless integration from the edge to the cloud."

"Microsoft Azure Certified for loT extends our promise to bring loT to business scale, starting with interoperable solutions from leading technology companies around the world," said Jerry Lee, Director of Marketing for Azure Internet of Things, Microsoft Corp.

