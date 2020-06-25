Cyient ties up with Microsoft to accelerate IoT solutions for customers

"Cyient loT Edge Gateway 5400, the flagship product in the company's family of loT gateways, is Microsoft Azure Certified for loT. It provides customers with a modular and scalable edge gateway for seamless connectivity of legacy machines and next-gen intelligent devices to the Industrial loT network and the cloud. Cyient's loT Edge Gateway 5400 provides diverse connectivity and communication protocol options, advanced data processing, and edge analytics capabilities for remote asset monitoring and predictive maintenance solutions," the company said.