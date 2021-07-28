Bengaluru: IT services company Cyient Ltd said on Wednesday it will acquire WorkForce Delta, a leading consulting firm in mobile workforce management, for $2.7 million. It will acquire a 100% stake in WorkForce Delta through its wholly-owned subsidiary Cyient Australia Pty Ltd.

Cyient's acquisition is aimed at bolstering its IntelliCyient portfolio, a suite of industry 4.0 solutions, by expanding its front-end consulting capabilities for digital mobile workforce management solutions.

There has been a growing demand for comprehensive field force management solutions in the utilities and telecom industries. With rapid sectoral growth across regions, Cyient said it continues to invest in expanding its market presence while creating "sustainable value" for all stakeholders.

"Workforce Delta's growing footprint is a testament to their expertise and the growing market need for streamlined mobile workforce management processes. By leveraging their team of consultants, we aim to become an industry leader in this area across sectors. This acquisition is also in line with our strategic path forward on enabling digital transformation success via our IntelliCyient framework for our customers," said Krishna Bodanapu, chief executive and managing director, Cyient.

WorkForce Delta, formed in 2015, has a team of consultants with experience in advising and executing workforce management programs for corporations globally. This acquisition will enable Cyient to offer complete lifecycle solutions from process consulting to solution implementation to analytics and managed support services.

“Cyient’s extensive range of solutions and offerings are highly complementary to our mobile workforce management expertise and we look forward to leveraging both organizations’ capabilities to deliver more innovation, value-add, and business outcomes to our customers around the world," said Yuri Margoulis, cofounder and managing director, WorkForce Delta.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.