Cyrus Mistry death: Multiple injuries, trauma; Here's what autopsy report says

Cyrus Mistry death: Multiple injuries, trauma; Here's what autopsy report says2 min read . 02:19 PM IST
- Cyrus Mistry not wearing seat belts as per a preliminary probe.
- Over-speeding and an ‘error of judgment’ by the driver caused the accident.
Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, who died in a car accident, this week, received multiple injuries and "blunt thorax trauma", a medical officer from the J J Hospital said. Mistry was present in a Mercedez along with his friend Jahangir Pandole and they were on way to Mumbai from Gujarat along with two other persons when their car hit a divider on a bridge over the Surya river in neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday.
Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Pandole, who were in the back seats, were killed. Gynecologist Anahita Pandole (55), who was driving the car, and her husband Darius Pandole (60), who was sitting in the front seat, survived with injuries.
"The impact on the bodies of both Mistry and Pandole was sudden and forceful because of the speed of the car. It led to multiple injuries and blunt thorax trauma," the medical officer said. “The multiple injuries also included rupturing of veins causing internal bleeding. However, the primary autopsy report could only indicate some vague symptoms.
The deceased were not wearing seat belts as per a preliminary probe, a police official earlier said, adding that over-speeding and an "error of judgment" by the driver caused the accident.
Mistry was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday. The last rites were performed in an electric crematorium at Worli in central Mumbai.
Mistry's elder brother Shapoor Mistry, father-in-law and senior lawyer Iqbal Chagla, industrialists Anil Ambani and Ajit Gulabchand, and NCP MP Supriya Sule were present at the crematorium.
Mistry (54) is survived by wife Rohiqa, sons Firoz and Zahan, mother Patsy Mistry, sisters Laila Rustom Jehangir and Aloo Noel Tata, and brother Shapoor Mistry. Born on July 4, 1968, Cyrus earned a civil engineering degree from London’s Imperial College of Science and Technology and a post-graduate degree of Master of Science in Management from London Business School. He joined the family business in March 1991 as a Director, overseeing the group’s construction business. Mistry headed the salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Sons from 2012-16.
For the 157-year-old multi-billion dollar Shapoorji Pallonji Group, the death of its youngest scion Cyrus Mistry in a tragic road accident, is a double-loss as his untimely passing away comes on the heels of the group patriarch's demise late June.
Cyrus' father Pallonji Mistry, who died on June 28, 2022, at the age of 93, is dubbed as 'the Phantom of Bombay House'.
