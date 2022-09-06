Cyrus Mistry death: Multiple injuries, trauma; Here's what autopsy report says

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, who died in a car accident, this week, received multiple injuries and "blunt thorax trauma", a medical officer from the J J Hospital said. Mistry was present in a Mercedez along with his friend Jahangir Pandole and they were on way to Mumbai from Gujarat along with two other persons when their car hit a divider on a bridge over the Surya river in neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday.

