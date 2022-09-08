Cyrus Mistry relishes dhaba food with driver in old pic, netizens call him 'humble'1 min read . 05:49 PM IST
- Cyrus Mistry is enjoying a simple meal with his driver at a local dhaba on an earlier road trip, page ‘Zoroastrians in Hyderabad’ read
An old photo of Cyrus Mistry has recently gone viral that shows the former Tata Sons Chairman having dinner with his driver. The same has been shared on several social media platforms by users.
As the photo started gaining traction, many users pointed out that it was clicked by photographer Phani Mehto in 2016.
"A picture that speaks a thousand words. See the humility of Cyrus Mistry. He is enjoying a simple meal with his driver at a local dhaba on an earlier road trip. Yes he preferred road trips and street food more than planes," the caption of the Facebook post on the page ‘Zoroastrians in Hyderabad’ read.
Well-known industrialist and former Tata Sons chairman Mistry died in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday evening. According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. There were four people in the car. Two died on the spot, including Mistry, while the other two were shifted to hospital.
Apart from Mistry, another deceased has been identified as Jahangir Dinsha Pandole. The injured Anayata Pandole and Darius Pandole are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.
The driver of the car in which Cyrus Mistry was travelling lost control due to overspeeding and rammed into the divider, said Palghar Police sources on Sunday.