D2C beauty brand Juicy Chemistry raises $6.3 million in Series A funding

“The investment will enable Juicy Chemistry to further strengthen its position as a leader in the clean and organic beauty segment. We are keen to leverage this capital for the rapid expansion of Juicy Chemistry’s e-commerce platform and omnichannel distribution capabilities, to reach new and existing geographies, to hire talent, for brand building, and to cater to the increasing demand for products both domestically and in the international market," said Pritesh Asher, co-founder and chief executive officer of Juicy Chemistry.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}