D2C brand Happilo signs Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as brand ambassadors

Happilo International Private Limited, a company that owns and operates direct-to-consumer health food brand Happilo signed on actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as its brand ambassadors. They have been roped in to popularise the concept of snacking on protein-rich, healthy snacks, the company said in a statement.The company has rolled out its maiden celebrity advertisement campaign featuring both of the ambassadors. The television commercial is set against the backdrop of the festive season, and it portrays celebrities at a party along with their guests who are visibly bored. The ambience is transformed with the entry of its mascot ‘Happi - the bear’, who energises the gang with his dry-fruits and trail mixes.The film, the company said has been released in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada and will also be promoted across the main television channels as well as OTT platforms, cinemas, social media to improve the brand’s visibility and bring it closer to consumers.Vikas D Nahar, founder & CEO of the firm said, “We are ecstatic to join hands with the couple to drive the healthy snacking revolution in India."Kiara Advani said, “If there is one thing anyone knows about me, it is that I love binge eating. I am thrilled to be associated with a brand that is finding delicious ways to bring health to people’s bingeing habits."Sidharth Malhotra said, “Like Kiara, I am also a foodie, but I am a big believer in staying fit too. This brand stands for the ethos of being healthy and delicious."The Bengaluru-headquartered start-up, founded in 2016, was born out of Nahar’s ambition to build a supply of premium and healthy snacks which are high on taste as well.

