D2C brand Pilgrim signs Kalki Koechlin as brand ambassador

D2C brand Pilgrim signs Kalki Koechlin as brand ambassador1 min read . 02:35 PM IST
- The vegan company said it is bringing native beauty traditions from around the world like red wine extracts from Bordeaux, France for this range
Three-year-old direct-to-consumer personal care brand Pilgrim has signed Kalki Koechlin as its ambassador for a new range. The vegan company said it is bringing native beauty traditions from around the world like red wine extracts from Bordeaux, France for this range.
Three-year-old direct-to-consumer personal care brand Pilgrim has signed Kalki Koechlin as its ambassador for a new range. The vegan company said it is bringing native beauty traditions from around the world like red wine extracts from Bordeaux, France for this range.
Koechlin, it added, has a French lineage and has partnered with the brand expressing her strong connection with the beauty secrets of the country.
Koechlin, it added, has a French lineage and has partnered with the brand expressing her strong connection with the beauty secrets of the country.
Heavenly Secrets Private Limited, the company that owns Pilgrim, launched its Vinothérapie range (which the actor will promote) in 2021 and said the range contributes a fourth of its entire revenue. The company said Koechlin is a firm believer in embracing beauty inside out and strongly connects with this.
In June 2021, Pilgrim had raised around ₹13 crore in a Series-A funding round led by Fireside Ventures, Rukam Capital, and angel investors including founding teams from BoAt Lifestyle, NoBroker, and the founder-CEO of Bewakoof.com.
Koechlin said, "The partnership with them takes me back to my French roots, where I witnessed the first-hand benefits of French beauty secrets. The company’s product offerings and brand ethos align with my ideology of embracing beauty in its form with natural ingredients."
Gagandeep Makker, co-founder of Heavenly Secrets said, "We are super excited to have Kalki on board as her belief in achieving holistic beauty truly aligns with our ethos and brand values."
The country’s D2C sales may reach $60 billion by FY27, a study by Shiprocket-CII-Praxis said. It added that several D2C brands have crossed ₹100 crore revenue mark between 3-5 years on the back of orders from tier-2 cities and smaller towns, It said that 1.3 billion smartphone users and 500 million online shoppers by FY30 could contribute to this growth.