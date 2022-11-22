D2C brand Pilgrim signs Kalki Koechlin as brand ambassador

The country’s D2C sales may reach $60 billion by FY27, a study by Shiprocket-CII-Praxis said. It added that several D2C brands have crossed ₹100 crore revenue mark between 3-5 years on the back of orders from tier-2 cities and smaller towns, It said that 1.3 billion smartphone users and 500 million online shoppers by FY30 could contribute to this growth.