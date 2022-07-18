NEW DELHI : Direct-to-consumer furniture start-up brand Sleepyhead has announced actor Ranveer Singh as their first brand ambassador. The brand plans to launch a 360-degree digital national campaign with the Bollywood actor to headline its pan-India expansion.

Mathew Joseph, CEO & co-founder of the firm said, “Ranveer Singh is India’s youngest superstar and quintessential style icon making him the perfect choice to represent our brand. He personifies the brand’s quirk, commitment towards quality and eye for unique designs. Combining his magic with our extensive portfolio expansion, we are supercharging our growth trajectory and aiming to capture the lion’s share of the furniture and home décor market online."

Arha Padman, head of brand marketing for the firm added, “It is the perfect time to welcome him as our brand ambassador. We are now rapidly growing in the furniture and home décor space. In our upcoming campaign with him we will be launching a new trademarked technology in our dominant category – mattress, along with a new range of enviably stylish sofas and recliners.

Ranveer Singh said, “I loved how their furniture brought alive thoughtful designs, great looks and high quality to make everyday living easy and exciting. I am stoked to be part of this journey and help them bring alive their vision of making Indian homes fun and fabulous".

The country’s direct to consumer market is likely to become a $60 billion industry by FY27, said a report by Shiprocket-CII-Praxis. Currently it is a $12 billion market.