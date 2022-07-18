D2C brand Sleepyhead announces Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 09:47 PM IST
- The country’s direct to consumer market is likely to become a $60 billion industry by FY27, said a report by Shiprocket-CII-Praxis
NEW DELHI : Direct-to-consumer furniture start-up brand Sleepyhead has announced actor Ranveer Singh as their first brand ambassador. The brand plans to launch a 360-degree digital national campaign with the Bollywood actor to headline its pan-India expansion.